BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that ISIS militants began escalating their attacks in northeastern Syria, taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

“We monitor the deterioration of the situation in the non-government-controlled areas in north-eastern Syria. (ISIS) decided to take advantage of the conditions of the spread of the coronavirus and escalated their aggression,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly news conference on Thursday.

She said , “Between 10 and 15 May alone, the terrorists carried out more than 20 attacks against Kurdish forces in the provinces of Deir Ezzor and Raqqa, killing more than 20 people and wounding more than 30 others.”

She continued, “We were alerted by disturbing reports of the escape of seven ISIS elements from a prison at the Al-Hawl Camp for the displaced,” noting that “all these facts come as a new confirmation that the United States, which occupies areas beyond the Euphrates and its allies, does not pay attention to the population.”

