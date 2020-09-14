Russia and Belarus should prepare their armies in order to resist possible external aggression, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.
“I believe that in no case should we look back at what they will tell us. They disregard us, they do not look at our wariness, they conduct exercises when they want. Therefore, we also, if you support this thesis, without straining the overall situation, we will prepare our armies so that, God forbid, we could resist it,” he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.
Russia and Belarus conducted exercises, they will continue to conduct them, and they must plan them for years to come, Lukashenko said.
“Our defense security has never caused any disputes and doubts. We should not ask anyone whether or not to conduct exercises with us. We have been conducting and will continue to conduct them. If someone wants, let them join these exercises, who does not want – let them not do it. I think that you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, will give an order to the Russian defense minister, our defense minister has already received such an order. We will plan these exercises for years to come, we will specify them, and we must conduct both small and large exercises together,” Lukashenko said.
