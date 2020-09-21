Russia and Belarus are looking to boost activity to implement a series of integration “road maps,” State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that a planned high-level meeting later in September will give this process added impetus.

“After they [the road maps] were prepared, there was a pause due to various circumstances … As of right now, it was proposed to intensify our activities on some of the road maps, although this decision has not yet been made. We have a meeting of the high-level group this month, and perhaps it will give added impetus to our work on these road maps,” Rapota said during an appearance on the Belarus-1 broadcaster.

Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State on December 8, 1999.

