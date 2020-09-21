Russia and Belarus are looking to boost activity to implement a series of integration “road maps,” State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that a planned high-level meeting later in September will give this process added impetus.
“After they [the road maps] were prepared, there was a pause due to various circumstances … As of right now, it was proposed to intensify our activities on some of the road maps, although this decision has not yet been made. We have a meeting of the high-level group this month, and perhaps it will give added impetus to our work on these road maps,” Rapota said during an appearance on the Belarus-1 broadcaster.
Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State on December 8, 1999.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.