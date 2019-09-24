Over 1,000 troops went on alert in joint Russian-Armenian command and staff drills that kicked off at the Bagramyan training range in Armenia, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.
“A joint bilateral command and staff exercise has begun for motorized infantry units of the Southern Military District’s Russian military base stationed in Armenia and servicemen of the Armenian Defense Ministry under the direction of the commander of the United Grouping of Forces,” the press office said in a statement.
The drills involve over 1,000 personnel and about 250 weapon systems, including aircraft. Motor rifle troops will practice measures to go on alert, prepare armament and military hardware for a march and combat employment, and also accomplish other assignments.
Now the troops are making a march to the Bagramyan multiservice training range aboard their wheeled vehicles within mechanized columns while tracked military hardware is being transported on truck platforms. At the training range, the troops will accomplish combat and special training assignments within specified time limits.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.