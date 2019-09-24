Over 1,000 troops went on alert in joint Russian-Armenian command and staff drills that kicked off at the Bagramyan training range in Armenia, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

“A joint bilateral command and staff exercise has begun for motorized infantry units of the Southern Military District’s Russian military base stationed in Armenia and servicemen of the Armenian Defense Ministry under the direction of the commander of the United Grouping of Forces,” the press office said in a statement.