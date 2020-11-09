BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday evening that the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will stop at their current hostilities after signing an agreement to end the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Russian President said the agreement will end the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that he is counting on the agreements reached to create conditions for a long-term settlement of the crisis in Karabakh in a way that serves the interests of the two peoples.

He continued, “The complete ceasefire in Karabakh will enter into force at 00:00 Moscow time on November 10.”

The Russian President called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exchange prisoners of war.

Per the agreement, Russian peacekeeping forces will enter the Karabakh region to prevent hostilities from breaking out between the two parties.

The Armenian Prime Minister has since released a statement about the agreement, in which he called the deal ‘painful’. Since the announcement, protests have erupted this evening in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, as the people demonstrate against the agreement.