BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Russia and the United States maintain close contacts in Syria on the operational and tactical levels.

Shoigu said in an interview with the Kazakh agency Tengrinews, published on Wednesday: “I will not hide to you that today in Syria, at the operational and tactical level, we have very close contacts with American colleagues. This may be a secret, and I reveal it: There are many contacts, many times a day, in the administration of the airspace, the implementation of measures in the air to combat terrorism.”

The minister also noted that the first steps of the new US administration with the arrival of President Joe Biden raise hope. He said, “It is now clear that they have moved from presenting demands and proposals that are not achievable, to a natural and constructive dialogue.” As an example, he cited the “START-3″ treaty.

Shoigu also expressed his hope that, in the future, steps would be taken that concern not only the United States and Russia, but other countries.

The Russian minister stressed that there is an urgent need for negotiation, and said: “I think, the treaty on medium and short-range missiles was completely acceptable. We believe that specific arguments have been found and possibly fabricated to withdraw from this agreement. Russia has declared a commitment not to deploy such weapons.:”

Shoigu stressed that this also applies to the eastern borders of Russia, that is, the territories of Japan and South Korea.

He added that Russia has not yet received a response to this question.

