Ankara and Moscow plan to sign an agreement to jointly produce missiles, head of Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate Ismail Demir said on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

“We will sign a deal after agreeing over final details regarding joint production or production of some parts in Turkey, and technology sharing,” Demir stated, as cited by the media outlet.

“The work to make the first [S-400] system ready for activation by April is under way,” the Turkish official added. He noted that “Russia has made a proposal to sell a certain number of its Su-35 warplanes at a certain price.”

The chief of Turkey’s top defense procurement body informed that Ankara and Moscow had come close to concluding a contract on the supply of another batch of air defense systems S-400.

The talks form part of Turkey’s deal to purchase a second S-400 missile-defense system from Russia and have reached a “quite ripe” stage, Demir said on Friday in Ankara. “The signing of a deal is just around the corner,” Bloomberg quotes him as saying.

Demir dismissed concerns that US sanctions could block the supply of spare parts for its American weapons systems, including F-16, as well as CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopter, and the UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter.

 

Source: TASS

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
+++ "Demir dismissed concerns that US sanctions could block the supply of spare parts"
=> Wanna bet?

2019-12-14 14:33
Stern Daler
The US and Russia also vie for the EU gas market.

Demir thinks they are his allies in a possible imminent gas war against Israel, Egypt and the EU.

So I will not bet because I lack intimate knowledge.

p.s. The US are preparing sanctions against German firms to block North Stream 2. So they might be on the Sultan’s side to block this new interloper. Russia too has also reason to side with him for the similar reason.

2019-12-15 10:31