BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Rosoboronexport announced on Sunday that Moscow and Ankara have signed a new contract to supply a second batch of the S-400 missile defense system to Turkey.
“The contract has been signed, and we are currently discussing with our partners the method of financial payment for the implementation of this contract,” the general manager of Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheyev, said in a press statement during the “Army-2020” exhibition.
In turn, the Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industries Board, Ismail Demir, confirmed that Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement in principle regarding the supply of the second group of S-400 systems.
This deal aroused discontent in Washington, which demanded that Ankara abandon it and buy the U.S. Patriot systems, and threatened to delay or even cancel the sale of the latest F-35 fighters to Turkey, as well as impose sanctions in accordance with the “CAATSA” law.
Ankara refused to make concessions and continued negotiations on an additional batch of S-400s, much to Washington’s dismay.
