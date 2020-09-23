The Russian government and the Syrian Atomic Energy Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding for nuclear cooperation during the 64th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The agreement was signed on the specification of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
The use of such technology is intended to be focused on the development of nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat serious diseases, to control the spread of dangerous and infectious insects, controlling pests in the agricultural sector, sterilization of food, mineral exploration and many other things.
It is noteworthy that the 64th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency is being held at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna from 21 to 25 September.
