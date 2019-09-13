BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Near Astrakhan, the first ever Russian-Serbian joint air defense exercises “Slavic Shield 2019” kicked off this week.

During these maneuvers, representatives of the Serbian delegation first saw the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

Serbian guests worked out tasks not only at the famous air defense systems, but also at the Pantsir-S installations.

The main tasks were the reflection of a massive strike of a conditional enemy and the destruction of ballistic and low-altitude targets.

During the joint exercise, Russian and Serbian units were put on alert 7 times to detect and track air targets.

In total, as part of the tasks to cover the position areas and repulse massive missile and air strikes, more than 50 air targets were detected, classified as conditional enemy aircraft.

