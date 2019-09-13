BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Near Astrakhan, the first ever Russian-Serbian joint air defense exercises “Slavic Shield 2019” kicked off this week.
During these maneuvers, representatives of the Serbian delegation first saw the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.
Serbian guests worked out tasks not only at the famous air defense systems, but also at the Pantsir-S installations.
The main tasks were the reflection of a massive strike of a conditional enemy and the destruction of ballistic and low-altitude targets.
During the joint exercise, Russian and Serbian units were put on alert 7 times to detect and track air targets.
In total, as part of the tasks to cover the position areas and repulse massive missile and air strikes, more than 50 air targets were detected, classified as conditional enemy aircraft.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.