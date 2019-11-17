BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Russia and Saudi Arabia are discussing the terms of implementing their agreement signed in 2017 on the delivery of S-400 air defense systems to the Kingdom, the Sputnik News Agency reported on Sunday.

“A contract was signed with Saudi Arabia to supply the Triumph S-400 air defense systems in 2017. We are currently discussing terms that satisfy both parties with our partners to start implementing this contract, ” the Sputnik Agency reported, citing a statement from the military-technical cooperation’s press service.

In addition, the statement noted, the possibility of making a national air defense system for Saudi Arabia using other Russian systems. “We are discussing with Saudi Arabia the initial plan for the possibility of developing the national air defense system using Russian systems.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to help Saudi Arabia protect the country if its leadership decides to buy Russian weapons.

An agreement was reached on the supply of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in 2017, but no shipments were received. In February 2018, the Saudi Ambassador to Russia informed that the procurement negotiations had entered the final phase, where the two sides discussed Technical and logistical issues.

