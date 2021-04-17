BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Private sources revealed to Sputnik Arabic about the establishment of an operations room (Russian, Iranian, Syrian) with the aim of securing a safe and stable flow of oil supplies, wheat and some other materials to Syria via the Mediterranean.

The sources indicated that intensive meetings were held during the last period, which included representatives from Russia, Iran and Syria, with the aim of breaking the stifling US-European blockade imposed on Syria.

The sources indicated that the mission’s work is to secure multi-sided coordination to secure the arrival of oil in the first place, especially after the fuel crisis that is the largest that Syria has witnessed in decades.

The sources revealed that the approved mechanism provides for Russian warships to escort Iranian oil tankers coming to Syria, as soon as they reach the Mediterranean gate of the Suez Canal, and until they reach the Syrian territorial waters, in order to protect them from piracy or any targeting of a different nature.

Regarding the mechanism of operation of ships carrying crude oil, the source said: “The supply of oil will continue during the coming period through the collection of a number of Iranian ships and sending them to Syria in a single batch, provided that the Russian naval fleet in the Mediterranean will take over the safety of their access to the Syrian ports continuously until the end of this year.”

The Sputnik sources pointed out that the new mechanism has, during the past few days, ensured safe access to the Syrian estuaries, for 4 Iranian tankers that were escorted by Russian warships, which were carrying crude oil in addition to natural gas.

The publication said that a number of ships will arrive in succession to Syria, with foodstuffs and some primary commodities that enter the pharmaceutical industries in particular, preferring not to specify their source in order not to be targeted on the high seas.

The sources added that the recent tripartite coordination, which resulted in understandings that could be described as (strategy), would secure most of the Syrian market’s needs of basic commodities and materials, stressing that this matter would be reflected on the ground within a few days.

Simultaneously, Russian shipping vessels continue to transport large quantities of wheat to Syria, in the context of contracts signed in earlier times, and are currently being implemented, and it is expected that Russian wheat supplies will continue until the end of June, which means that Syria is now securing its needs for flour until mid-2022.

The successive arrival of wheat supplies to Syria indicates the beginning of dismantling the deep bread crisis that the Syrians have been experiencing for several months.

Source: Sputnik

