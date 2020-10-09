BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian media revealed that the Russian and Egyptian navies were ready to conduct maneuvers, the first of their kind in the Black Sea.
The Russian media said that according to the press office of the Russian Southern Military District, representatives of the Russian and Egyptian navies held a three-day conference in Novorossiysk on preparing the joint exercises “Friendship Bridge – 2020”, which will be held for the first time in the Black Sea.
During the meeting, the Russian and Egyptian armies agreed on a joint maneuver plan, as tactical groups of warships belonging to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy and the Egyptian Navy, with the support of aviation, would work on joint missions to protect sea routes from various threats.
According to one plan, forces will be deployed to organize communications and replenish supplies at sea, and inspections will be carried out against suspicious ships, and missiles and artillery will be launched from the ships’ weapons.
The press service of the Southern Military Region added that the objectives of the exercise are to enhance and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian Navy and the Russian Navy in a way that serves security and stability at sea, as well as the exchange of experiences between individuals in combating various threats in the areas of intense navigation.
