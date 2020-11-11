BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Russia and Syria signed 8 memoranda of understanding on energy, customs and education.

Mikhail Mezentsev, head of the headquarters for coordination between Russian-Syrian agencies for the return of refugees, said on Wednesday, that ” Russia and Syria will sign 8 memoranda of cooperation in the fields of energy, customs union and educational activities.”

On the sidelines of the International Conference for the Return of Refugees to Syria, he said that 8 agreements and memoranda have already been signed between the Russian and Syrian administrations, and 8 other agreements will be signed on the sidelines of this conference, in the fields of energy, customs union and educational activities, which will undoubtedly open new horizons for the development of relations.

He explained that Russia will allocate one billion dollars for the restoration of electrical networks, industrial complexes and other humanitarian projects in Syria.

He pointed out that “since the beginning of the work of the headquarters of coordination between the departments in Syria and Russia, 31 joint meetings have been held on a wide range of problematic issues related to the return of refugees and the reconstruction of the country.”

The international conference on the return of Syrian refugees began at the Conference Palace in Damascus on Wednesday, with the participation of the Russian Ministry of Defense and representatives of a number of countries, with the aim of putting an end to the suffering of refugees and facilitating their return to their homeland.

The conference discussed humanitarian aid, infrastructure restoration, cooperation between scientific and educational organizations, and the reconstruction of energy infrastructure in Syria during the post-war period. It concludes with a closing session and a final statement.

The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russian interest and support for the Syrian government and its efforts, whether in combating terrorism, reconstruction or returning refugees, in a meeting that brought them together via video technology.