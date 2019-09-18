BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces have allegedly given the Syrian military the green light to use their S-300 system against Israeli warplanes that enter their airspace, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported.
“Against the background of how Israel was repeatedly seen striking at Syria despite the previously reached agreements between Russia and Israel, a source told Avia.pro that the Syrian military received permission to use its air defense systems in case of the slightest threat from Israel, provided that the Syrian side bears responsibility for such actions,” Avia.Pro said.
Despite completing the installation of their S-300 batteries in the Masyaf area of Hama this year, the Syrian Armed Forces have yet to use these air defense systems against the Israeli warplanes that have repeatedly bombed the country.
However, based on what Avia.Pro has reported, the Syrian Armed Forces appear to be reliant on the Russian military to use these air defense systems against the Israeli Air Force jets that violate their airspace.
“Russia allowed the Syrian military to put the S-300 on full alert and attack Israeli aircraft in the event of the slightest threat,” a military source told Avia.Pro.
The effectiveness of the S-300 against the Israeli Air Force has been in question since its installation, as the latter has carried out attacks as far east as the Deir Ezzor Governorate and as far north as Aleppo.
