BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces have allegedly given the Syrian military the green light to use their S-300 system against Israeli warplanes that enter their airspace, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported.

“Against the background of how Israel was repeatedly seen striking at Syria despite the previously reached agreements between Russia and Israel, a source told Avia.pro that the Syrian military received permission to use its air defense systems in case of the slightest threat from Israel, provided that the Syrian side bears responsibility for such actions,” Avia.Pro said. 

Despite completing the installation of their S-300 batteries in the Masyaf area of Hama this year, the Syrian Armed Forces have yet to use these air defense systems against the Israeli warplanes that have repeatedly bombed the country.

However, based on what Avia.Pro has reported, the Syrian Armed Forces appear to be reliant on the Russian military to use these air defense systems against the Israeli Air Force jets that violate their airspace.

“Russia allowed the Syrian military to put the S-300 on full alert and attack Israeli aircraft in the event of the slightest threat,” a military source told Avia.Pro. 

The effectiveness of the S-300 against the Israeli Air Force has been in question since its installation, as the latter has carried out attacks as far east as the Deir Ezzor Governorate and as far north as Aleppo.

jeffglobal
jeffglobal
Hmmm, given everyone accusing Russia of shutting off the Syrian S300s in all prior attacks by Israel, this is an interesting way to lie in an attempt to conceal that. Maybe this is only trying to get the Iranians to actually use their S300s, so the Russians can turn them off when the US warplanes come a 2nd time? The Iranians are smarter than that bruh. They have domestic systems that already shot down a stealth global hawk. Why do you think Trumpie didn't already attack Iran? Loss of life…the lives of his servicemen and women. The world changed this… Read more »

2019-09-18 15:36
Shlomo Shekelstein
Shlomo Shekelstein
Why the fûck Russia gave them the S-300 if needed green light to use it against the parasite state? What happened Putin? You jewish master didn't give you what you want ?

2019-09-18 16:16