BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – A new photo graph posted by the alleged Iraqi Air Defense Command indicated that the Middle Eastern country may have already received a long-range Russian air defense system, the aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Thursday.
“A photograph that appeared a few days ago, apparently posted by the Iraqi Air Defense Command, may indicate that this Middle Eastern country has already received Russian long-range air defense systems. This is indicated by the images of the radar, as well as a radar grid having a coverage radius of the order of 300-350 kilometers,” Avia.Pro reported.
While the Iraqi Ministry of Defense has not reported on the arrival of any air defense systems, some Iraqi defense officials were said to have traveled to Russia, China, and Ukraine to negotiate the possible acquisition of this type of weapon.
“At the moment, it was not possible to accurately identify the radar shown in the photographs, and therefore, to say that we are talking about Russian S-300 air defense systems is clearly impossible, however, at the same time, given the rather large coverage area of the radar, the question arises: for what purposes can it be used, since most long-range air defense systems in Iraq have a range of up to 40 kilometers,” Avia.Pro added.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.