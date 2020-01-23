BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – A new photo graph posted by the alleged Iraqi Air Defense Command indicated that the Middle Eastern country may have already received a long-range Russian air defense system, the aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Thursday.

“A photograph that appeared a few days ago, apparently posted by the Iraqi Air Defense Command, may indicate that this Middle Eastern country has already received Russian long-range air defense systems. This is indicated by the images of the radar, as well as a radar grid having a coverage radius of the order of 300-350 kilometers,” Avia.Pro reported.

While the Iraqi Ministry of Defense has not reported on the arrival of any air defense systems, some Iraqi defense officials were said to have traveled to Russia, China, and Ukraine to negotiate the possible acquisition of this type of weapon.

“At the moment, it was not possible to accurately identify the radar shown in the photographs, and therefore, to say that we are talking about Russian S-300 air defense systems is clearly impossible, however, at the same time, given the rather large coverage area of ​​the radar, the question arises: for what purposes can it be used, since most long-range air defense systems in Iraq have a range of up to 40 kilometers,” Avia.Pro added.

