US special services are involved in transferring Daesh* militants to northern regions of Afghanistan with the aim of destabilising the situation on the borders with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Sergey Beseda, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service’s international relations department, said on Monday.

“We have received information about the US special services’ involvement in the transferring of Daesh fighters to Afghan northern regions to destabilise the situation on the CIS southern borders and later in Central Asia,” Beseda said at the meeting.

According to an official, the security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS countries must identify threats at an early stage to provide security to the CIS states.

The US has been accused numerous times of providing various forms of support to Daesh and other terrorist groups operating in the region.

In 2018 Chief of Iranian General Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri accused the US of transporting Daesh terrorists to Afghanistan after they were defeated in Syria and Iraq in order to maintain tension in the region, using it as an excuse to stay there longer.

 

Source: Sputnik

Investigate where ISIS founder Zarqawi hid between 9-11-2001 and when he re-appeared in Iraq in 2002.
Prepare to a bad surprise! You’ll know who is pulling ISIS strings from the shadows and how they moved so easily to Afgha… Warning : many won’t like it, it will be very hard to swallow!

2019-09-24