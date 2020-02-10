BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian ambassador to Syria, Alexander Yevimov, said on Monday that the armed American presence on the eastern bank of the Euphrates and the Al-Tanf region is hindering dialogue between Damascus and Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), and that dialogue cannot lead to positive results under the current circumstances.
Yevimov said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic: “Concerning the Kurds specifically, there are subtle differences, that the idea of dialogue with them, as far as we can understand it, is not rejected by the leadership of the country, in the end they are Syrians. However, there is an influence of the external factor. First and foremost, it is the Americans, who, despite all previous statements from Washington, and the rules and principles of international law, still maintain their armed and illegal presence on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, as well as the area of Al-Tanf.”
The Russian ambassador emphasized that “the dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds continues in one way or another, but does not lead to positive results under the current circumstances. We proceed from the belief that things will improve if Syrian sovereignty over northeast Syria and the Euphrates is restored, and the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from there.”
In a related context, an informed Syrian source denied the possibility of joint action against the “Kurdish People’s Protection Units”, stressing that the recent (Russian-Syrian-Turkish) tripartite talks were confined to the Turkish withdrawal from all Syrian lands.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.