BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said this week that the U.S. military presence east of the Euphrates has become a major reason for the obstruction dialogue between the warring parties in Syria.
In a statement, the center affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the situation in the areas outside the control of the Syrian authorities in Deir Ezzor is getting worse.
Russia and Syria are ready to “take all necessary measures to settle the situation east of the Euphrates and resume the national dialogue,” the statement said.
The center’s statement also touched on the situation in Idlib, stressing that Russia “reserves the right to respond to militants in the event that their activities constitute a threat to areas near the de-escalation zone in Idlib.”
Russia and the United States have traded accusations of destabilizing Syria or prolonging the war over the years, prompting both sides to engage in a mini Cold War-like conflict in the eastern part of the country.
