BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed Moscow’s concern about the developments in northeastern Syria, as they accused the United States of trying to create division and blocking reconciliation.

“The situation in northeastern Syria raises increasing concern,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a press conference on Thursday. It is noteworthy that, immediately after these accusations were issued to our country, a huge American convoy loaded with military equipment entered the region beyond the Euphrates from Iraq.”

Zakharova continued: “It is clear that there are continuous American attempts to separate the Kurds from the multi-sect Syrian state, by feeding separatism tendencies.”

She stressed that Moscow “continues to call on Damascus and the unilaterally declared authorities in northeast Syria to conduct a constructive dialogue in order to find solutions acceptable to both parties.”

The co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, Amina Omar, last week criticized the warnings from the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying that “the Americans are trying to establish a Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria that will enjoy similar powers to the authority of the state.”

Omar also expressed her disappointment at the stalled negotiations between the Kurds and Damascus, which Russia has repeatedly affirmed its willingness to support, and claimed that “the positive role that we had hoped would turn into a negative one.”