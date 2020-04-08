PICTURE FROM CATERS (PICTURED - The rocket carrying the Falcon) An experimental unmanned aircraft that can fly at 20 times the speed of sound is to undergo a crucial test flight on today (Thursday). The Falcon HTV-2 will be launched on a rocket into space then will glide back down to Earth at speeds of 13,000mph. The previous test flight lasted only nine minutes before being deliberately crashed as a safety measure due to technical difficulties.

The US has declared outer space a legal equivalent of the Wild West, and Russia believes it may lead to the grimmest of consequences like many policies of territorial expansion did in the past.

Russia’s space agency was not impressed by President Donald Trump’s executive order, which doesn’t see space “as a global commons.”

“Attempts to expropriate outer space and aggressive plans to de facto seize the territories of other planets will hardly encourage other nations to participate in fruitful cooperation,” said Sergey Savelyev, Roscosmos deputy director responsible for international cooperation.

He was responding to the US attempt to draw private companies and foreign nations into the recovery and use of resources in space by assuring them that they may take whatever they want out there, legally speaking.

“Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space,” Trump’s executive order declared.

It’s not the first time that the US has eyed outer space resources. In 2015, Congress signed a law paving the way for American companies to harvest what they find on the Moon and asteroids.

“History saw examples of nations deciding its interests required grabbing territories. Everybody remembers what comes out of it,” Savelyev warned.

 

Source: RT

At the same time, the -automated- mineral exploitation of the asteroid belt between Earth and Mars would bring unlimited resources to humanity.
World population has doubled from 4 to 8 billions into 50 years and resources are estimatad as OK for a 12 billions maximum. Now it has been proven that we even can land probes on comets, it's time to consider star-trekking, therefore, doing this as nations-only level would be a pity as it's a necessary step for all mankind… Ways to terraform other planets shall be considered too, especially Mars…

