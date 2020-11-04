BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said on Tuesday that militants were planning to carry out an attack in the Idlib region in order to later accuse the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) of targeting Turkish forces.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Marine Colonel Alexander Greenkiewicz, deputy head of the center, which is based at the Hmeimim Air Base in the Latakia Governorate, confirmed that the center’s information indicates that the terrorist organizations stationed in the area are planning to bombard a town in Idlib Governorate using mortars and rockets.

He explained that a video of the effects of the bombing was recorded by the terrorists planning to publish them on their websites “with the aim of accusing the Syrian government forces of directing strikes on the sites of the Turkish forces.”

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this claim from the Russian Reconciliation Center.

The Russian Reconciliation Center previously accused the militants in Idlib of planning provocations with chemical weapons, which they said would be blamed on the Syrian Armed Forces.