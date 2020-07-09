BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) was planning provocations in Idlib to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons.

The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, Admiral Alexander Sherpetsky, said in a press statement on Wednesday:

“According to the information of the Reconciliation Center from locals, gunmen from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization are planning to make provocations,” in the city of Idlib, “and accusing the government forces of using chemical weapons.”

He continued: “The militants have already made 15 explosive devices equipped with an unknown toxic element.”

This claim by the Russian Ministry of Defense comes at a time when the violence in the Idlib Governorate has increased immensely since the ceasefire was established in early March in northwestern Syria.

