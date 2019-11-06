Rusia entregará los sistemas de misiles Pantsir-S en los próximos meses de acuerdo con el contrato firmado, dijo el miércoles el jefe de Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheyev, a TASS.
“[Los sistemas de misiles] están siendo ensamblados y [especialistas serbios] están siendo entrenados. Todo va de acuerdo al plan, no hay demoras. La capacitación se completará pronto, y la parte rusa comenzará las entregas. El contrato se cumplirá en el los próximos meses “, dijo Mikheyev.
El 24 de octubre, el presidente serbio, Aleksandar Vucic, dijo que Belgrado había comprado los sistemas de misiles Pantsir-S de Rusia.
Advertisements
Share this article:
ALSO READ Aviones de combate sirios y rusos martillan la fortaleza yihadista mientras el ejército prepara otro asalto
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.