BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:00 a.m.) – Las Fuerzas Armadas rusas están en posesión de un misil israelí avanzado que fue disparado contra Siria el año pasado, informó el sitio de noticias chino Sina esta semana.
Según el informe, el avanzado misil tierra-aire israelí que fue disparado desde el sistema David’s Sling fue entregado al ejército ruso por las Fuerzas Armadas sirias después de que se encontró intacto dentro de Siria.
El informe dice que el misil tierra-aire israelí fue disparado contra Siria el 23 de julio de 2018; mantuvo algunos daños menores por el impacto, pero aún estaba intacto y se transfirió a los rusos para una mayor investigación.
Agregarían que la razón por la que los sirios lo entregaron al ejército ruso fue para fines de “ingeniería inversa”.
“David’s Sling fue desarrollado por Rafael Advanced Defense Systems y el contratista de defensa estadounidense Raytheon. El sistema está diseñado para interceptar aviones enemigos, drones, cohetes de mediano a largo alcance y misiles de crucero y la última generación de misiles balísticos tácticos a baja altitud”. dijo el Jerusalem Post.
Ni los ministerios de defensa israelíes ni rusos han comentado este último informe de la agencia de noticias Sina.
