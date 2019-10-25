Rusia ha enviado unos 300 policías militares más de Chechenia a Siria para realizar tareas especiales en la zona de 30 kilómetros en la frontera sirio-turca, dijo el viernes el Ministerio de Defensa ruso.
“Alrededor de 300 oficiales de la policía militar de las Fuerzas Armadas de la Federación Rusa estacionados en la República Chechena han llegado a la República Árabe Siria para realizar tareas especiales”, dijo el ministerio de defensa y agregó que los oficiales de la policía militar partieron de Rusia desde un aeródromo en Osetia del Norte. .
Los aviones de transporte militar también entregaron más de 20 vehículos blindados Tigr y Tayfun-U a la base aérea de Hmeymim desde aeródromos en las regiones de Rostov y Krasnodar.
Los policías militares comenzarán a cumplir sus tareas pronto. El ministerio de defensa dijo que garantizarán la seguridad, mantendrán el orden y patrullarán las áreas asignadas. También ayudarán a las unidades kurdas a retirarse de la zona de 30 kilómetros en la frontera sirio-turca.
El primer grupo de policías militares rusos llegó a Siria el 23 de octubre.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.