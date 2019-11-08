Las fuerzas aeroespaciales rusas han comenzado a patrullar helicópteros diariamente en las provincias del norte de Siria, dijo a los periodistas el piloto militar ruso Dmitry Ivanov.
“Hemos comenzado a realizar tareas especiales de patrullaje aéreo en las provincias del norte de Siria. El patrullaje aéreo se lleva a cabo en varias rutas. Los vuelos se realizan en un helicóptero … pares a altitudes de 50-60 metros [164-200 pies] “, Dijo Ivanov.
Según el piloto, el objetivo principal de las patrullas, que se realizarán diariamente, es garantizar la seguridad en las zonas de patrulla y escoltar a los convoyes de la policía militar.
Tras las conversaciones entre el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, y su homólogo turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, el 22 de octubre, se firmó un memorando conjunto en Sochi, Rusia, que estipulaba las condiciones para la retirada pacífica de la milicia kurda en Siria, a quienes se les ordenó retirarse 30 kilómetros ( 18.6 millas) de la frontera turca.
El documento de 10 puntos también establece una variedad de misiones de patrulla que deben llevar a cabo el contingente militar ruso, los guardias fronterizos sirios y las tropas turcas para garantizar la implementación del acuerdo.
