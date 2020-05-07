The RT broadcaster reported that its correspondent in Venezuela, Erika Ortega Sanoja, had received threats after posting tweets about US mercenaries and an invasion of the Latin American nation.
On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said an invasion of Colombian militants had been diverted on the sea as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation.
One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, who works for the Silvercorp private security company, said during an interrogation that the group’s aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is flown to the United States.
The US government has denied having any connections to the mercenaries.
RT reported on late Wednesday that Ortega had posted tweets about the US-sponsored invasion of Venezuela as well as its links to Silvercorp, and after that received threats from the Silvercorp USA Twitter account.
The United States has recognized opposition figure Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela since last January. He heads a self-proclaimed government in exile based in Bogota.
Maduro has repeatedly accused the United States and Guaido of collaborating to overthrow his government to seize the country’s natural resources.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.