BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad, that if the United States causes any problem for Iranian tankers in the Caribbean or any other region, it will be reciprocated.

Rouhani said during a telephone conversation with Bin Hamad, as reported by RT Arabic:

“Iran was not the initiator of any conflict, but it will defend its legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Rouhani told the Qatari leader that Iran is ready to respond should the U.S. target these five tankers, which are en route to the South American country of Venezuela.

“We hope that the Americans will not make any mistake because we will reciprocate any provocation to our oil tankers in the Caribbean or any other region … We are concerned about the region, but the actions of the United States in several points of the world have created a situation that is unacceptable to Iran.”

Rouhani stressed that: “The United States continues to take wrong decisions and practice inhumane actions despite the circumstances in which the world lives due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

The Iranian President said to the Emir of Qatar, that Tehran is always ready to enhance cooperation with countries in the region to ensure regional security, encouraging the need for Qatar and Iran to re-activate trade relations with them.

He added: “We hope to hold a meeting of the joint economic committee between Qatar and Iran to raise trade obstacles and resume the transportation of goods between the ports of the two countries and flights gradually.”

For his part, the Emir of Qatar stressed that regional security is through cooperation between all countries of the region, and stressed the need for cooperation to secure the waterways in the Gulf.

Tamim bin Hamad emphasized that Qatar opposes any tension and seeks to defuse it in the region and the world.

Source: RT Arabic

