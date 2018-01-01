DAMASCUS, SYRIA (03:20 PM) – President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has said on Monday that the recent wave of protests in several Iranian cities are due to both actual internal problems facing the country, as by foreign intervention by imperialist powers.

“The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are angry with the glory, success, and the progress of the Iranian nation and they have vowed to get the regional troubles into Iran, but, sure, the people and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to them,” the president said during a meeting with chairmen of several commissions of the Iranian parliament.



“In the last months we held a glorious election with high turnout and maybe it was the most competitive election in the years after the Islamic Revolution of 1979,” Rouhani said, and continued by referring to the expectations people had for the future after the electoral results. The president furthermore stated that the enemies of Iran are always hoping to see new rivalries and conflicts tear up the country after major elections, a reference to a much bigger wave of unrest that swept the country in the aftermath of the 2009 elections.

However, Rouhani said, his administration is merely a passing phenomenon in the history of Iran, while the Islamic Republic as such is a lasting and permanent feature of the country. As such, he vowed to tackle the matters that the original protests were about: economic difficulties, corruption and rising food prices.

“I believe that what has happened in the last couple of days is on the surface a threat which has to be converted into an opportunity to find out the deep causes of the problems,” the president added. “Because not all the people on the streets are those commanded by foreigners, and there are some of them who are protesting for their own feelings and problems.”