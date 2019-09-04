DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6: 45 P.M.) – Four members of the Syrian Army, including an officer, were injured today when a roadside bomb exploded in southern Syria.

According to reports, the explosive device was planted by unknown militants somewhere in the town of Zaizoun located northwest of Daraa on the Syrian-Jordanian borders.

The injured soldier were immediately taken to a nearby hospital to receive the appropriate treatment.

Attacks on Syrian Army personnel and checkpoints have significantly increased since the Syrian forces took over the entire former rebel bastion of Daraa.

Last Saturday, a number of soldiers were killed and injured when an explosive device went off near their vehicle in the road between al-Karak and al-Ghariyah al-Sharqiyah.

