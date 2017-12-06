BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Iranian government may have scored their most important regional victory of the year after their allies from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated the entire western bank of the Euphrates River in the Deir Ezzor Governorate today.

What began as an offensive by the Syrian Army to secure the area around the Kuweires Military Airport (east Aleppo) in early January 2017, quickly developed into an operation to liberate the entire Euphrates River Valley in late Spring of this year after the Russian military command focused their entire attention on defeating the Islamic State terrorist organization inside the country.

With help from Iran, the Syrian Army and their allies were able to liberate thousands of square kilometers of territory from the Islamic State this year, putting them in position to finally open a roadway from Damascus to Baghdad.

While the Islamic State still possesses some pockets inside both Syria and Iraq, they no longer control any major towns or cities that could potentially block a route from Damascus to Baghdad.

For Iran’s enemies – mainly Israel and Saudi Arabia – the Islamic State’s defeat in the Euphrates River Valley has brought to fruition the “Shiite crescent” that links Tehran to Beirut via Syria and Iraq.