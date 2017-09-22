BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham joined forces on Thursday night to launch an attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the western countryside of the Salamiyah District.

According to a Syrian Army report, the jihadist factions attacked the Tal Kharfan area of eastern Hama, resulting in the capture of several points.

At dawn on Friday, the Syrian Arab Army’s 11th Tank Division launched a counter-attack in the Tal Kharfan area, recapturing all the points they lost to the jihadist rebels the night before.

A source told Al-Masdar News that at least six soldiers were killed and another ten were wounded during the jihadist attack.

