BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 P.M.) – The Islamist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched a risky offensive in the besieged east Damascus pocket this past week, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the strategic vehicle base in the Harasta suburb.

Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Al-Rahman Corps of the Free Syrian Army were initially successful when they launched the offensive, capturing the entire Syrian Army command post that is located near the vehicle base.

However, not long after capturing this site, the Syrian Army’s high command sent a large number of reinforcements from the 105th Brigade to the front-lines in Harasta to help drive back the Islamist rebels fighters.

By Friday, the Syrian Arab Army had successfully expelled the Islamist rebels from the command post and the nearby storage areas, ending the Ahrar Al-Sham offensive in the process.

According to a military source in Damascus, over 100 militants (at least 50 killed) from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Al-Rahman Corps were killed or wounded during the offensive, including the commander of latter’s 10th Brigade, Abu Tha’er Sawwan, who was declared killed in action (KIA).

The Syrian Arab Army is now on the move near the vehicle base, as they attempt to capitalize on the Islamist losses in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.

Share this article:
  • 248
  • 26
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    274
    Shares
ALSO READ  Putin hosts Syrian counterpart Assad in Sochi - video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Risky east Damascus offensive costs Ahrar Al-Sham, FSA over 100 combatants"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
Karel Vd Geest
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

While this report does not give casualties on the SAA side, other media report SAA lossess, as in killed, to be over 80 and one can, given that the command post was overrun, expect a high proportion of them to be officers.

So maybe, even when the cost was high to AAS, the cost of SAA was even higher.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
21/11/2017 17:38
wpDiscuz