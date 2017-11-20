BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 P.M.) – The Islamist rebels of Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched a risky offensive in the besieged east Damascus pocket this past week, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the strategic vehicle base in the Harasta suburb.

Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Al-Rahman Corps of the Free Syrian Army were initially successful when they launched the offensive, capturing the entire Syrian Army command post that is located near the vehicle base.

However, not long after capturing this site, the Syrian Army’s high command sent a large number of reinforcements from the 105th Brigade to the front-lines in Harasta to help drive back the Islamist rebels fighters.

By Friday, the Syrian Arab Army had successfully expelled the Islamist rebels from the command post and the nearby storage areas, ending the Ahrar Al-Sham offensive in the process.

According to a military source in Damascus, over 100 militants (at least 50 killed) from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Al-Rahman Corps were killed or wounded during the offensive, including the commander of latter’s 10th Brigade, Abu Tha’er Sawwan, who was declared killed in action (KIA).

The Syrian Arab Army is now on the move near the vehicle base, as they attempt to capitalize on the Islamist losses in the eastern suburbs of Damascus.