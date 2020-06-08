BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump that those behind the riots in the United States are linked to the Kurdish units in northern Syria.

In a statement to the Turkish presidency on Monday, Erdogan expressed his “fears that the elements behind the violence and looting in the United States are linked to the terrorist organization, the People’s Protection Units – Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) operating in northern Syria.”

The statement also indicated that Erdogan and Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, including the crisis in Libya.

It is reported that the PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and the United States.

Ankara considers the “Kurdish People’s Protection Units” in Syria an arm for Kurdish workers, while those units form the nucleus of the “Syrian Democratic Forces”, one of Washington’s most prominent allies in Syria, who enjoys American support.

The United States has been experiencing two weeks of massive protests, accompanied by violence, riots and clashes between police and protesters, following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the police in the state of Minnesota.

Source: Agencies

