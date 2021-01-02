BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – One day before the first anniversary of the assassination of Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran has released a video showing their forces attacking a U.S. base.

The video has been dubbed “The Great Revenge”, which coincides with the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination by the U.S. Armed Forces on January 3rd, 2020.

The video begins with several missiles heading toward a U.S. base in an unknown area, as several birds are seen swarming the American forces there.

The birds are seen attacking U.S. forces as smoke billows from several parts of the base in this simulated video that was shared on January 2nd, 2021.

The U.S. has yet to respond to this video that was said to have been shared on several social media platforms, including a number of Iranian Telegram channels.

Over the last month, the U.S. and Iran have traded threats and warnings to one another, with both countries accusing the other of increasing tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Earlier this week, the U.S. deployed its B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf, in what was reported to be a stern message to Iran about attacking any American forces in the region.