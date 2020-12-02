5 1 vote Rate Article

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Guardian Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran has approved a bill on the ‘revitalization’ of nuclear activities, which was previously passed in Parliament last week as a retaliatory measure to the assassination of nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, near Tehran on November 27th.

According to the Fars News Agency, the bill was moved to the Guardian Council after it passed in Parliament on November 28th. The Guardian Council voted unanimously to support the bill, which will see a major increase in nuclear activities.

Furthermore, the new law will halt the implementation of the Additional Protocol of the Non-Proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement, which, as a result, will suspend the inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The last part of the approval process will be in the hands of the government, as they will be given the chance to discuss the bill and have final say about it.

According to the new piece of legislation, if sanctions against Iran are not lifted within two months, the country will abandon most of the limitations that were imposed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan for Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran stopped adhering to the provisions of the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2019 due to the US withdrawal from the accord and introduction of sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Iran noted that since the remaining signatories had failed to protect it from the US sanctions, it’s no longer obligated to abide by the accord.

Sources: Fars, Sputnik