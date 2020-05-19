BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The United Nations Envoy to Syria, Geir Pederson, said that reports about moving fighters from Syria to Libya is “very disturbing.”

Regarding the political settlement in Syria, the envoy pointed out that the government and the opposition agreed to meet in Geneva to resume the convening of the Constitutional Committee as soon as conditions permit and the situation resulting from the epidemic improves, saying:

“The conflicting parties in Syria have agreed to meet in Geneva to negotiate the constitution. It is likely that the calm from the fighting now is an opportunity to start healing the deep distrust between the two parties.”

Pedersen added, “They agreed to come to Geneva as soon as the situation resulting from the epidemic permits this, and they agreed on an agenda for the next meeting.”

He did not mention a specific date, noting at the same time that holding a virtual meeting of the Constitutional Committee will not be possible.

During the same press briefing, he urged the United States and Russia to talk about giving a peace boost.

