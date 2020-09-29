BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Jordanian authorities opened the Jaber border crossing opposite the Naseeb crossing on the Syrian-Jordanian border, about a month after it was closed due to precautionary measures to address the Coronavirus.

In turn, the director of the Union of International Cargo Shipping Companies in Syria, Najwa Al-Shaar, explained in a special statement to Sputnik that the movement of trucks from the Gulf countries to Syria and then to Lebanon did not stop during the last period, as the passage of trucks continued through the Syrian lands.

Al-Shaar indicated that after the crossing was opened, about 200 trucks that were stuck at the border entered Jordanian territory, indicating that the majority of these trucks were Lebanese loaded with various goods, and Gulf trucks containing Syrian goods, in addition to Syrian trucks, where they headed to other countries.

Al-Shaar confirmed that movement has returned to normal at the Nassib crossing, as there are now a large number of trucks that enter the Jordanian lands on a daily basis heading to the Gulf countries, noting that there are facilities in the procedures on both sides of the border to cross the trucks, and she added that the most goods that leave Syria are vegetables and fruits, in addition to other types of goods.

Furthermore, during her interview, the director of the Federation of Goods Shipping Companies pointed out that the Syrian truck drivers were not given entry visas to the neighboring countries, but recently the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued a decision to grant a Syrian driver a visa at the Haditha border crossing on the Saudi-Jordanian border. This enabled them to cross Saudi territory to the Gulf countries

Al-Shaar indicated that this measure, in addition to the decision to open the Jaber crossing in front of Syrian trucks and others, eased the pressure on trade movement and the transport of goods in Syria and contributed to revitalizing them, as the Naseeb crossing is one of the most important crossings for the entry and exit of goods into and out of Syrian territory.