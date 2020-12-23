BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – Reinforcements from all parties in the northern region of Al-Raqqa have poured into the Ain Issa countryside, as an important battle looms between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on one side, and the Turkish army and their allied militants on the other.

According to the latest reports from the front, the Turkish-backed militants have sent reinforcements to the Ain Issa countryside, as they prepare to launch a new offensive to capture this imperative area near the administrative capital of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

At the same time, the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Arab Army have also sent reinforcements to northern Al-Raqqa, with the SDF deploying more troops to Ain Issa and the SAA sending new units to the Tabaqa Airport area in the western Al-Raqqa region.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army said the military has not received any word from the SDF about the possibility of handing over the town to them.

Previously, the SDF have refused to handover Ain Issa to the Syrian Arab Army, prompting them to avoid the clashes with the Turkish-backed militants in northern Al-Raqqa.

However, given the severity of the situation in northern Al-Raqqa, it is very likely that the Syrian Arab Army and SDF will come to an agreement that is similar to the one in Manbij.

The agreement in Manbij allows the Syrian Arab Army and Russian military to setup checkpoints around the exits and entrances of the city, a move that was previously approved by Damascus and Moscow.