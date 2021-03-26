BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Marrero, confirmed that the committee would call on Western countries to lift the siege on Syria, along with the Arab countries, to take back ISIS militants and transfer them to their countries.

During his meeting with the Governor of Hasakah and Syrian government officials, Marrero stressed, in a statement reported by Sputnik, that “the committee will demand the lifting of the unjust Western and American blockade on Syria, the provision of medical and economic aid on an urgent basis, and the neutralization of water, energy and schools’ sources from military conflicts to the Syrians.”

He explained that “my visit with members of the organization to Syria in general, and to the Syrian Jazeera region in particular, came to closely examine the human reality, one week before the scheduled meeting with representatives of Western countries at the Brussels conference devoted to discussing the situation in Syria.”

He pointed out that “the committee will work hard to influence the decisions of Western countries at the conference, and push them towards securing the needs of the Syrian people,” noting that “the Syrian humanitarian situation is extremely difficult, and the conditions of war, imposed sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and the Lebanese and global economic situation have imposed on you great challenges.”

He stated that “the committee is ready to provide all possible support to be effective at the international level and donors and seek to amend policies towards Syria.”

Marrero continued that “the international community will demand during the conference that the unjust Western and American siege on the Syrian people be lifted quickly, and that humanitarian, medical and economic aid should be provided to them urgently.”

“They will demand the necessity to neutralize all sources related to water, electricity, hospitals and schools from all military and political conflicts that directly affect the lives of Syrians in the Al-Jazeera region,” he stressed.

He added, “We will call on Western and Arab countries to transfer their citizens from ISIS families who are in camps in northeastern Syria, especially Al-Hawl camp in the eastern province of Hasakah, or from the militants detained in Qasd prisons and the American army from the militants of the organization to their countries immediately.”

