DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3: 45 P.M.) – Hundreds of rebel fighters who had earlier reconciled in Daraa, joined the Syrian Army ranks in its final assault against the Islamic State in west Daraa countryside.

The move has significantly enraged other militants who rejected reconciliation and were later evacuated to the country’s north; accusing their former ‘brothers of arms ‘ of betraying the cause of the ‘revolution’.

The majority of former rebel bastions across the southern province has fallen to the Syrian Army by means of reconciliation deals, by which militants hand over their weapons and embed with the government troops in exchange of having their legal status settled.

The battles have now shifted to the far western countryside of Daraa where the Islamic State control a swath of land near the borders with the Occupied Golan Heights.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 351
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    352
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syrian Army further advances through eastern Daraa (video)
Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
OziGoonerAbu bakrAlim Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
OziGooner
Guest
OziGooner
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Abu Bakr is actually a 14yr old Jew living in a kibbutz in the Negev desert…..just another bored soul doing his utmost best to conquer & divide the civilised people of Syria.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-23 23:00
Abu bakr
Guest
Abu bakr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So as usual Isis against the entire Zionist regime and its proxies, can this be more clear

Vote Up-14Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-23 18:55
Alim
Guest
Alim
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You are joking, arent you?
Isis has been being neighbor to Zionist since 6 years ago in this front till now but didnt fire even a bullet toward Israeil

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-23 20:45
Abu bakr
Guest
Abu bakr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Isis attacked Israel 10 times threatened them and killed more soldiers from Israel than Assad Russia and Iran combined here this is a example

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L8Iiy7Ce7SQ

It’s you Shias and some rebel groups who have air support and every single possible weapon but doesn’t do anything about Israel, Iran Assad Russia USA all of you working side by side to protect israel from Isis, you cant fool anyone longer

Vote Up-11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-23 21:37