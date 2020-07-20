BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Iranian media revealed details of the espionage operations carried out by Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, who was executed this morning after being convicted of transferring information to the Mossad and the U.S. intelligence about the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani.
In his first meeting with a U.S. intelligence officer, Mousavi Majd allegedly provided an American intelligence officer with information about the head of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s personal guard squad, along with his mobile phone number, RT reported, citing Iranian television.
The report said that Mousavi Majd also provided the American intelligence about the structure of the Syrian security and intelligence services.
They added that Mousavi Majd cooperated with the American and Israeli intelligence services for four years and four months (2013-2017), in exchange for $280,000 (USD), and that he was planning to cooperate with Saudi intelligence and other security services in the region.
For its part, the Fars News Agency said that Mousavi Majd was not affiliated with any of the military institutions, nor was he a member of the Revolutionary Guards, or among the volunteers to fight in Syria.
They said Mousavi Majd was living in Syria after his parents emigrated to the Arab Republic in the 1970s, and that he was able to communicate with some Iranian advisers and work with them as a translator, as he was fluent in the Syrian Arabic dialect and English, and was familiar with various geographical regions and Syrian cities, and accompanied Iranian advisors in areas where they were deployed.
Sources: RT, Fars
