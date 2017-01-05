BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) - The rebel forces in southern Damascus are planning to surrender at least four towns to the Syrian government in the coming days, as a new reconciliation agreement is currently being discussed.

According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent in Damascus, if the rebels accept to the terms of this agreement, they will surrender the towns of Beit Sahm, Babila, Yalda, and Aqraba in exchange for free passage to the Idlib Governorate in northern Syria.

All of the aforementioned towns are currently under a reconciliation agreement that was put together in 2015; however, kidnappings and sporadic clashes have plagued this deal recently, leaving the government no choice but to demand the rebels leave the area.

The rebels have reportedly accepted the first part of the agreement which will have them surrender the four towns to the Syrian government, but they have not agreed to be transferred to the Idlib Governorate.

In the past, the Syrian government has run into issues with these agreements because the rebels in Damascus often ask to be transferred to the Dara'a Governorate

Al-Masdar News was informed by a military source that the Syrian government will only accept the transfer of militants to the Idlib Governorate, so there will be no leeway.