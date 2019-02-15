BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – In a statement published by the STEP News Agency, the spokesperson for Jaysh Al-Izza admitted that his rebel group is unable to respond to the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) attack because they lack ammunition in northern Hama.

The Jaysh Al-Izza spokesperson said they barely have enough ammunition to defend their territories should the Syrian Arab Army launch a new offensive to capture their northern Hama bastion.

He claims that the lack of ammunition is a result of little-to-no support from countries that used to support them; he says they are under siege as a result of this, but he did not name any of the nations.

The spokesperson added that should the Syrian Arab Army launch a new operation in northern Hama, they will be forced to fight a war of attrition.

Jaysh Al-Izza has managed to hold the key towns of Al-Latamnah and Kafr Zita for several years now, following their large-scale campaign that resulted in their expansion along the Hama-Idlib axis.

