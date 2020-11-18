BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the leaders of the Ethiopian Tigray region announced their refusal to surrender to the federal government forces, asserting that they are winning the war.

According to Reuters, they said: “Tigray is now a hell to its enemies … The people of Tigray will never kneel.”

“Attempting to rule the people of Tigray by force is like walking on a burning flame,” the Tigrayan statement added. “Tigray will be the graveyard of dictators.”

Tigray leaders, in a lengthy statement, accused government forces of targeting civilians, churches and homes, cutting off internet, electricity and banking services. The statement further stated that hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to abandon their homes.

The statement added that the Tigrayan forces were nonetheless able to seize tanks and artillery and would soon be able to take out their enemies despite their numerical superiority.

The Front says that Abiy Ahmed, who was a former military leader in the region and a political partner, persecutes their ethnic group and dismisses officials who belong to it from prominent security and government positions since he took power in 2018.

The conflict has claimed hundreds, perhaps thousands, of lives on both sides, prompted about 30,000 to flee to Sudan, and raised doubts about the reputation of Abiy Ahmed, Africa’s youngest leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2019, for concluding a peace agreement with Eritrea.