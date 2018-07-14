BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The rebel forces in Daraa city have begun handing over their heavy and medium weapons to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian Reconciliation Center this afternoon.

According to a military source in Daraa, the rebels have gathered their heavy and medium weapons in the Daraa Al-Balad District to handover to the Syrian government.

This move by the rebel forces is the second part of the reconciliation deal they agreed to with the Syrian government and Russian Reconciliation Center this week.

Once the weapons are handed over, the Syrian government will begin reconciling with the rebel fighters seeking amnesty and transport those who refuse.

The rebels from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) who refuse to reconcile with the government will be transported to the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate, where they will eventually be taken to the Idlib Governorate in northern Syria.

With Daraa city under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now shift their attention to the western countryside of the province, where they hope to take control of several important towns from the rebels.

In addition to capturing the western part of Daraa, the Syrian Army will also look to capture the southern part of the Al-Qunetira Governorate, which is controlled by the rebels.

