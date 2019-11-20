BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:40 a.m.) – Los rebeldes yihadistas han lanzado una contraofensiva en el campo del sudeste de la gobernación de Idlib esta mañana después de perder una ciudad ante el ejército árabe sirio (SAA).
Dirigidos por Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, los rebeldes yihadistas irrumpieron en la parte oriental de Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah en un intento por evitar que el ejército sirio fortalezca sus posiciones en la ciudad.
Según una fuente militar cerca de la línea del frente, los rebeldes yihadistas pudieron volver a entrar en la ciudad, pero aún no han expulsado a las tropas restantes del ejército sirio del área.
Además, la fuente dice que el ejército sirio está resistiendo el ataque yihadista y no planea abandonar la ciudad, a pesar de la intensidad del contraataque de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
A principios de esta mañana, las 25 Fuerzas de Misión Especial (anteriormente Fuerzas Tigre) reanudaron su ofensiva en el sureste de Idlib después de pausar temporalmente la operación la semana pasada.
Las 25 Fuerzas de Misión Especial pudieron capturar la ciudad de Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah después de una breve batalla con los rebeldes yihadistas esta mañana.
En este momento, están involucrados en una feroz batalla con los yihadistas; También están siendo ayudados por la Fuerza Aérea de Rusia, que está lanzando fuertes ataques contra las líneas de suministro yihadistas en Idlib.
