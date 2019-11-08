BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:20 p.m.) – Los rebeldes yihadistas en el campo de Alepo lanzaron un nuevo ataque contra la capital provincial esta tarde, cuando sus fuerzas atacaron los distritos densamente poblados de la ciudad.
Según un informe de la capital provincial, los rebeldes yihadistas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham atacaron a Alepo con una serie de misiles y alcanzaron los distritos de Nueva Alepo y Al-Hamdaniya.
No se han reportado víctimas.
Este ataque de los rebeldes yihadistas se produce al mismo tiempo que se informaron ataques aéreos rusos sobre el campo occidental de la gobernación de Alepo.
Según los informes, la Fuerza Aérea rusa había lanzado un par de ataques aéreos sobre el área de Dart ‘Izza, que actualmente está bajo el control de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
