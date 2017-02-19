BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – The newly formed rebel coalition “Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham” raided Jaysh Al-Islam’s positions in the Idlib countryside on Sunday, seizing a number of sites from the latter.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham activists would post pictures of the aftermath of their raids on Sunday, showing off captured military barracks and other sites near the Idlib Governorate town of Kafr Dariyan.

In addition to seizing Jaysh Al-Islam’s military barracks, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham also confiscated much of the latter’s heavy weapons.

The newly formed rebel coalition would also seize a number of abandoned warehouses that once belonged to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Harakat Hazzm near the Bab Al-Hawa border-crossing into Turkey’s Hatay Province.

